Black Queens' Suzzy Dede Teye thanks fans for support in international friendly win over Senegal

Suzzy Dede Teye struck beautifully from the middle of the box to deliver victory for the Queens

Ghana Black Queens midfielder, Suzzy Dede Teye, has reacted to the Ghana women’s national team international friendly win over the Senegal women’s national team on Monday

After a slim 1-0 win to complete the double, she took to social media to express her gratitude to the fans that turned out for the game and everyone at home.



“Thank you all for the massive support and love yesterday,” she tweeted.



The Black Queens saw off the Teranga Lionesses of Senegal with a 3-0 victory in the first leg at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, April 8, 2023.



Gifty Assifuah scored twice, while Grace Asantewaa scored once in the first test.

Head coach Nora Hauptle’s side then followed that up with a narrow 1-0 win over Senegal three days later the same venue with a late goal from former Hasaacas Ladies forward Evelyn Badu.



She struck beautifully from the middle of the box to deliver victory for the Black Queens as the game seemed to be moving toward a draw.



The team has three wins without conceding a goal under new boss Nora Hauptle.



