Black Queens beat Senegal 3-0 in friendly match

Black Queens Win The Black Queens scored all three goals in the first half

Sat, 8 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The senior female national team of Ghana, Black Queens beat Senegal by 3-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium in a friendly match.

The Black Queens scored as early as the first minute when Gifty Assifuah scored a scrappy goal from a rebound from Evelyn Badu.

Seven minutes later, Grace Asantewaa scored a solo goal to double the lead for the Black Queens.

Gifty Assifuah got her brace in the game in added time of the first half to make it three goals for the Black Queens.

The win has boosted the morale of the Black Queens as they prepare to take on Senegal in the return leg on Tuesday, April 11.

The Black Queens previously walloped Benin 3-0 in February in an international friendly and had their next match against Togo canceled.

Coach Nora Hauptle is building a formidable team to compete for the West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Cup of Nations and the African Women's Cup of Nations qualifiers (WAFCON).

