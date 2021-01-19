Black Queens captain Elizabeth Addo joins NC Courage

Black Queens Midfielder Elizabeth Addo

Black Queens Midfielder Elizabeth Addo has joined North Carolina Courage in the National Women’s Soccer League.

The Black Queens skipper penned a year deal with the United States of America based women’s top-flight side.



NC Courage head coach Paul Riley eulogized Addo’s style and her experience after her signing.



“Elizabeth is skillful, clever, and has the pace to burn”

“She has game-changing ability and has NWSL experience already which is important for her in adapting to our style of play. Her good soccer mind and fabulous feet make her a handful for opponents. She will revel in the challenges of our training environment and the fans will have another individual talent to admire” NC Courage head coach Paul Riley said.



Addo joins the Courage from Apollon Limassol where she was on a short-term contract. Before playing for the Cypriot First Division team, she was a member of the Chinese team Jiangsu Suning, champions of the Chinese Women’s Super League. The forward helped the team win three major titles, scoring five goals and having seven assists in 14 games.