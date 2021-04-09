Black Queens captain Elizabeth Addo joins Swedish side Djurgaden

Black Queens skipper, Elizabeth Addo

The Black Queens of Ghana skipper Elizabeth Addo has completed a move to Swedish side Djurgaden until the end of the season.

Addo, who joined U.S. National Women Soccer League (NWSL) side North Carolina Courage on a year deal in January, left the club after terminating her contract days before the start of the U.S football season.



However, the 27-year-old has signed for Djurgaden on a six months deal with an option to extend for another year.



Speaking to the club’s media, she expressed joy and promised to work hard to help them reach a higher position.



“Very good” to be able to join the team.

“This is not the first time I have come to Sweden because I have played for Kvarnsveden before and it is fun to come back,” she said.



“I am ready to work hard and help us reach as high as possible in the table.”



Addo has had stints in Sweden for Kvarnsveden, netting nine goals in 29 games between 2016 and 2017.



She will be reunited with compatriot Portia Boakye and will aim to help Djurgården improve on their ninth place finish last year.