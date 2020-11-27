Black Queens’ coach Mercy Tagoe elated with Morocco friendly

Head Coach of Black Queens, Mercy Tagoe

Black Queens Head Coach, Mercy Tagoe is excited her side played an international friendly against Morocco after a long break.

Ghana’s senior female national team has been off for a long while due to the outbreak of COVID-19, which prevented countries from engaging in friendly matches.



The Black Queens on Thursday, November 26 engaged their counterparts from Morocco at the Accra Sports Stadium.



They won by 3-1.



Speaking to the media after the win, Mercy Tagoe revealed how excited she was for the exercise and added that her side can do better in subsequent games.



“We have won the game, the performance is not that good neither is it bad because you and I know that we have been on break for a long time and this is a very important training match for us,” she said.

“It has helped me to access the level of their fitness even though when they were in their various homes, I was giving them exercises to do but coming together to play as a team, I think we are not yet there and with this kind of training matches, I believe in a very short while, we will get there.”



She continued: “We are going back to the drawing board, watch this match and analyse it critically and know where we fell short and build up from there."



“Like I said, this is the first international match after the Covid after the gate was opened for us to play football, so it’s a very good exercise for us. Now we have seen how they play, next time, we will know the approach to use.”



Despite conceding first, Ghana won by 3-1 with goals from Faustina Kyereme, Linda Eshun, and Georgina Ayisha Aoyem.



The Black Queens will host Morocco for the return encounter on Monday.