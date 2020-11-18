Black Queens coach Mercy Tagoe invites thirty players for camping ahead of Morocco friendly

Black Queens coach, Mercy Quarcoo Tagoe has invited thirty players to begin camping ahead of their upcoming friendly game against Morocco.
The called up players and technical team members are to report to camp at the GFA Technical Centre (GSCE), Prampram on Thursday and undergo the mandatory COVID-19 test on arrival.
Ghana will host Morocco in a friendly on November 30, 2020.
Below are the invited players for the match:
Fafali Dumehasi - Police ladies FC
Abigail Tawiah-Mensah - Berry Ladies FC
Azume Adams - Prisons Ladies FC
Mary NiiQuaye - Immigration Ladies FC
Janet Egyir - Hasaacas Ladies FC
Linda Eshun - Hasaacas Ladies FC
Philicity Asuako - Police Ladies FC
Victoria Osei - Berry Ladies FC
Selina Animah - Berry Ladies FC
Gladys Anfobea - Lady Strikers FC
Beatrice Sasu - Police Ladies FC
Ellen Coleman - Lady Strikers FC
Edem Atovor - Lady Strikers FC
Juliet Acheampong - Prisons Ladies FC
Mary Essiful - Soccer Intellectuals
Priscilla Okyere - Ampim-Darkoa ladies FC
Grace Adams - Berry Ladies FC
Basira Alhassan - Pearl Pia Ladies FC
Henrietta Annie - Police Ladies FC
Alice Kusi - Fabulous Ladies FC
N-yanyimaya Gnabekan - Berry Ladies FC
Bridget Adu - Berry Ladies FC
Rashida Ibrahim - Berry Ladies FC
Sandra Owusu-Ansah - Supreme Ladies FC
Faustina Kyeremeh - Immigration Ladies FC
Deborah Afriyie - Police Ladies FC
Georgina Aoyem - Pearl Pia Ladies FC
Grace Animah - Police Ladies FC
Rita Okyere - Prisons Ladies FC
Alberta Ahialey - Portugal
