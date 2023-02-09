0
Black Queens commence camping on Sunday for friendlies

The Black Queens Of Ghana Gh.jpeg The Queens have been called to camp ahead of two international friendlies

Thu, 9 Feb 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Coach Nora Hauptle has called up thirty-four Black Queens for camping at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence at Prampram in preparation for two International friendlies lined up in the FIFA International window for February.

Ghana will play Benin and Togo to help the coach assess the team’s strength as they look ahead to the 2023 WAFU B Women’s Cup of Nations and the 2024 African Women’s Cup of Nations.

The Black Queens will face on Benin on Sunday, February 19 before clashing with Togo on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

Players are to report at Prampram on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 5pm.

The list is attached below:

