0
Menu
Sports

Black Queens defender Blessing Shine helps AS Far Rabat to win Throne Cup in Morocco

Blessing Shine League Win \ Blessing Shine Agbomadzi has won the Throne Cup in Morocco with his AS Far Rabat

Tue, 4 Apr 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Top Ghanaian women’s national team defender, Blessing Shine Agbomadzi has won the Throne Cup in Morocco with his AS Far Rabat Women’s team.

The defender in a post on social media has celebrated the win, describing it as a history-making achievement.

“Thank you Jesus..Another Trophy in the bag, Another History is made, Another Achievement is done,” Blessing Shine Agbomadzi shared on her Twitter page on Sunday.

Since joining the AS Far Rabat women’s team in 2022, Blessing Shine Agbomadzi has become a key member of the team.

The side has become stronger and fights to win every competition they feature in.

The latest Throne Cup success is expected to inspire the Black Queens defender and her teammates to strive to win more trophies.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha