Black Queens eliminate Namibia to qualify for 2024 WAFCON

The Black Queens have qualified for the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations after eliminating Namibia in their final round of the qualifiers.

Namibia pipped Ghana 1-0 in the second leg on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, but the Queens had the edge on a 3-2 aggregate win after winning 3-1 in the first leg.



The home side's first-half lead was enough to secure the win but could not get them through to the tournament which will be hosted in Morocco.



Namibia were the better side. They controlled the game and limited Ghana's threat to become the first team to prevent the Black Queens from scoring in eleven games.



The defeat is also their first under new manager Nora Hauptle.

However, they have achieved the ultimate goal of qualifying for the WAFCON for the first time since 2018.



Ghana have become the fourth country to secure qualification joining the host nation Morocco, South Africa, and Algeria.







EE/EK