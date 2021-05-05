Black Queens invited for six-nation tournament in Nigeria

The Black Queens of Ghana

The senior female national team, Black Queens have been invited to participate in the upcoming six-nation Aisha Buhari Cup tournament slated for September in Nigeria.

Other countries expected to take part in the competition are South Africa, Mali, Cameroon, Morocco, and host Nigeria with the aforementioned countries declaring their intention to participate in the competition.



The event is aimed at uplifting the girl/child in the continent.



According to a member of the organizing committee, the competition is a direct effect of the election into the FIFA Council of Nigeria Football Federation’s (NFF) President, Amaju Pinnick, who is particularly interested in the development of women's football in the continent.



He added, “It will be a festival of women football with some of the biggest names in world soccer expected to be in Nigeria to witness the matches and also participate in some of the events lined up alongside the games."

“Friends of the first lady are also expected to be at the event to support her throughout the tournament."



“Apart from the football on the pitch, there will be other activations to sensitize Africans on the benefits of sports to national development. It will also address issues affecting women in developing countries with direct reference to the place of the girl/child in our society."



“The competition will also serve as a dress rehearsal for the CAF Women’s Champions League, which will begin later this year.”