Black Queens midfielder Grace Asantewaa donates to Atebubu Government Hospital

Black Queens midfielder, Grace Asantewaa

As part of activities to mark the festive season, Ghana Black Queens midfielder Grace Asantewaa has made a donation to the Atebubu Municipal Hospital Children's Ward, The donation was made on Saturday, December, 26.

Asantewaa who currently plies her trade for Spanish side EdF Logrono Femenino donated through her charity outfit, the Grace Asantewaa Foundation.



This is the first outreach program of the foundation since it was established in November 2020.



The 20-year-old footballer expressed that her love for kids and the act of giving back to society encouraged the decision to make the donations.



"I am a native of Atebubu and I started my career from here before I shot into the limelight by God’s grace. It’s been a long time I left my town so I decided to spend my Christmas break with the children’s ward of the Municipal hospital because of the love I have for kids," Asantewaa said.



"Before coming, my team contacted the management of the hospital and asked for peculiar issues which needed immediate attention and we were told that the children’s ward needed water connections, chairs, and something to make the place a bit lively."



"Preparations were made and we are here to donate some plastic chairs for the wards, some paintings to make the wards lively, and also solve the major water issue by providing a bump."

Mr. Englebert Kumi, the Estate Manager of the hospital thanked the Black Queens star and the foundation for the gratitude shown towards his outfit.



"We are grateful to the Grace Asantewaa Foundation for this kind gesture to the children’s ward of Atebubu Government hospital," he expressed.



"The artworks especially will contribute a lot to the well being of the kids because you know kids love toys and the chairs will also aid our work."



"Again water will flow directly to the wards because of the donation of water bumps. We wholeheartedly accept all this help from Asantewaa and are glad she started with us."



"We pray for a successful career so she could do more in the future for us."



The Grace Asantewaa Foundation is a nonprofit organization instituted with the aim of providing an enabling environment for young talented girls who wish to play football alongside education, and also to involve in some humanitarian activities.

Aside from helping young girls with an interest in football, the founder believes in giving back to society through humanitarian activities aimed at improving livelihood with a focus on orphanages and hospitals.











