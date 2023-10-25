Black Queens midfielder Grace Asantewaa scores winner for Juarez against Tijuana

Grace Asantewaa

Ghana Black Queens midfielder, Grace Asantewaa, played a pivotal role in FC Juarez Femenil's recent triumph, netting the sole goal in a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Tijuana Women on Monday.

Asantewaa showcased her talent on the field, exhibiting exceptional interpositional play and strength throughout the match.



Lasting an impressive 80 minutes, she displayed commendable leadership in the midfield, ensuring her team secured a crucial three points.



The decisive moment came in the 61st minute when Asantewaa unleashed a strike that found the back of the net, clinching victory for FC Juárez Femenil in the Mexico Liga MX Feminil Apertura round 16.

Asantewaa put her laces through a rebound from the left side of the box to secure the win for the team she signed for at the summer after leaving Real Betis Women.



With this win, FC Juárez Femenil advances in the league standings, currently holding the 8th position with 26 points earned from 16 matches.



Asantewaa is expected to link up with her national teammates for the Olympic qualifier against Benin.