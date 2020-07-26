Sports News

Black Queens midfielder Lily Lawrence joins Grande Femenino

Lily has signed a two-year deal with Juan Grande Femenino

Spanish Esta Liga side, CD Juan Grande Femenino have completed the signing of Black Queens midfielder Lily Niber Lawrence in the on-going transfer window.

The 23-year-old penned a two-year deal with the club after successful negotiations.



Lawrence ended her short loan spell with Extremadura Femenino, another Esta Liga side to join CD Juan Grande ahead of next season.

She has represented Ghana at both the FIFA U-17 World Cup and the FIFA U-20 World Cup tournaments.



The highly-rated midfielder has also played for the Black Queens in friendlies against France and was part of the Black Queens team in the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations 2018.

