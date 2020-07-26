Black Queens midfielder Lily Lawrence joins Grande Femenino

Click to read all about coronavirus →
Spanish Esta Liga side, CD Juan Grande Femenino have completed the signing of Black Queens midfielder Lily Niber Lawrence in the on-going transfer window.
The 23-year-old penned a two-year deal with the club after successful negotiations.
Lawrence ended her short loan spell with Extremadura Femenino, another Esta Liga side to join CD Juan Grande ahead of next season.
She has represented Ghana at both the FIFA U-17 World Cup and the FIFA U-20 World Cup tournaments.
The highly-rated midfielder has also played for the Black Queens in friendlies against France and was part of the Black Queens team in the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations 2018.
Disclaimer
GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.
Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
- Partey, Salisu, other African players in La Liga who could move this summer
- Fatawu Safiu delighted with hat-trick for Trelleborgs FF
- Samuel Tetteh to sign new deal with RB Salzburg
- Denis Suarez reveals how he tried to convince Eddie Nketiah to join Celta Vigo
- Top Five African disappointments in La Liga this season
- Read all related articles