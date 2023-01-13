1
Black Queens new coach Nora Häuptle expresses readiness to handle big task

Imago0048085886s New head coach of the Black Queens, Nora Häuptle

Fri, 13 Jan 2023

The new head coach of the Black Queens, Nora Häuptle has disclosed that she is elated with the job she has been handed.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) last week announced the appointment of the Swiss tactician to take over from Coach Mercy Tagoe.

After arriving in Ghana to start the job, Coach Nora Häuptle says she believes she is now in charge of a job that presents a tough task.

According to her, she has prepared well for the role and is ready to turn things around for the Black Queens.

“The Black Queens coach is a very big task but I feel very ready. I see a lot of potential in Ghana,” the Swiss coach said.

Coach Nora Häuptle added, “I have the skills which I can bring here, and in turn I also hope to learn a lot. We want to big the turn towards success.”

The Swiss tactician in her new role as Black Queens coach will be working with Joyce Boatey and Aboagye Dacosta as her deputies.

Watch Coach Nora Häuptle speaking on her new role as Black Queens head coach below:



 

Source: footballghana.com
