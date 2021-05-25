Black Queens player Gifty Asare sponsors 13-year-old girl

Gifty Asare donating some football equipment to 13-year-old Benedicta Kyeremaa

This is the dream of Ghana international Gifty Ayew Asare and as part of her commitment to developing talents and social responsibility exercise, she has taken it upon herself to sponsor the education of a 13-year-old girl, and take her to a football academy to pursue her dream as a footballer.



The girl known as Benedicta Kyeremaa, a class six pupil of ‘Obo Presby B’ located at Kwahu Obo, in the Eastern Region was seen by the Black Queens player playing football in a video posted by Ghana’s dancing teacher, Percy Jackson.



The striker, Gifty Ayew Asare after watching the video took a step ahead to the school to present a proposal that she will “take care of the girl’s education, her life activities and also help her to bring out the football talent.”

She promised to invest in the talent development of the girl at all levels adding that she runs an NGO known as the Good Heart Foundation that aims at developing talents in the youth who wants to pursue their dream as footballers.



