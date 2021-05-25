Black Queens striker wins Israeli Championship with Maccabi Kiryat Gat

Sherifatu Sumaila, Black Queens striker

Black Queens striker Sherifatu Sumaila will play in the UEFA Women's Champions League after her side Maccabi Kiryat Gat won the Israeli Ligat Al Women.

The 24-year-old took to social media to celebrate the club's success with one match to the end of the season.



Sumaila also revealed she had to play through the pain barrier.



''If you are grateful more blessings will follow. 2020/2021 League Champions. Qualified for @UWCL,'' she posted on her Twitter account.

''Really grateful for how far God has brought us this season. Things were a little harder for me cos of minor injuries.



''Played through the pain and here I am a "Champion." Two more games to go.''



Sumaila can win the double if Maccabi Kiryat Gat beat Maccabi Emek Hefer on Thursday, 27 May 2021.