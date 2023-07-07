0
Black Queens to Face Rwanda in Women's Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers

Black Queens Win The Black Queens

Fri, 7 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana's senior women's team, the Black Queens will face Rwanda in the first round of the qualifiers for the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

Following the draw which took place in Rabat, Morocco, the two-legged matches will take place between September 18-23, 2023.

The Black Queens are determined to secure their spot in the continental showpiece after missing out on the previous edition.

Ghana will face the winner of the Gambia versus Namibia clash in the next round between November 27 and December 5, should they overcome Rwanda.

Ghana is one of eleven teams vying for a place in the tournament, which will be hosted by Morocco for the second consecutive time.

The Black Queens have been diligently preparing for the qualifiers, having already played three friendly matches defeating Benin and Senegal.

The Black Queens failed to qualify for the 2022 WAFCON after a 2-1 aggregate loss to Nigeria.

JNA/KPE

