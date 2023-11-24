Black Queens to face Namibia in final round of WAFCON qualifiers

The Black Queens of Ghana

The Black Queens of Ghana will face Namibia in the final round of qualifiers for next years Africa Women's Cup of Nations.

Having missed the 2022 edition in Morocco, the Black Queens are eager to make a return to the tournament to be hosted by the same nation.



The Black Queens will host Namibia in the first leg in Accra on December before travelling to Windhoek for the second leg.

The female national team have been on a decent run under coach Nora Hauptle, and are also in the running for a place at next year's Olympic Games.



Ghana are three-time finalist of the Africa Women's Cup of Nations and will be hoping to seal qualification to have another shot at the title.