Black Queens to know opponents for 2024 Women’s AFCON qualifiers on June 6

Black Queens

Ghana's National Women's Football Team, the Black Queens, eagerly anticipate the start of their campaign for the TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco 2024.

The team's fate will be determined in Rabat on Thursday as the Confederation of African Football (CAF) conducts the draw for the highly anticipated tournament.



Scheduled for 18:00 local time ( 5 pm Ghana time), the live draw will be streamed on various CAF digital platforms and televised through CAF's official TV partners.



Football enthusiasts and supporters from around the world will have the opportunity to witness the formation of the groups, setting the stage for what promises to be a thrilling and fiercely competitive qualifying campaign.



For the Black Queens, the upcoming tournament holds significant importance as they aim to redeem themselves after a disappointing early exit in the previous edition.

Last year, their hopes were dashed by their arch-rivals, the Super Falcons of Nigeria, in the preliminary stage. The two-legged encounter concluded with a 2-1 aggregate scoreline in favor of the Nigerian side.



In the first leg held at the Mobolaji Johnson Sports Arena in Lagos, Nigeria emerged victorious with a convincing 2-0 win over their Ghanaian counterparts.



However, the Black Queens displayed their resilience and determination in the second leg, securing a hard-fought 1-0 victory at the iconic Accra Sports Stadium.



Despite their commendable efforts, it was not enough to overturn the deficit, leading to their untimely elimination from the competition.