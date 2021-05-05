Black Queens to participate in six-nation Aisha Buhari Cup in Nigeria

Black Queens

Ghana's Black Queens are among six best women football teams in Africa that will converge in Nigeria for the Aisha Buhari Invitational Championship billed to hold in September.

Other powerhouses South Africa, Mali, Cameroon, Morocco and host Nigeria will compete in the charity event which is one of the programmes aimed at uplifting the girl/child in the continent.



Already, South, Ghana, Cameroun, Mali and Morocco have signified their intention to participate in the competition, which will attract many of the biggest international football figures to Nigeria.



According to a member of the organising committee, the competition is a direct effect of the election into the FIFA Council of Nigeria Football Federation’s (NFF) President, Amaju Pinnick, who is particularly interested in the development of women football in the continent.



He added, “It will be a festival of women football with some of the biggest names in world soccer expected to be in Nigeria to witness the matches and also participate in some of the events lined up alongside the games.

“Friends of the first lady are also expected be at the event to support her throughout the tournament.



“Apart from the football on the pitch, there will be other activations to sensitise Africans on the benefits of sports to national development. It will also address issues affecting women in developing countries with direct reference to the place of the girl/child in our society.



“The competition will also serve as a dress rehearsal for the CAF Women’s Champions League, which will begin later tis year.”



Nigeria, Ghana, Cameroun and South Africa are among the leading women football playing nations in Africa, while Morocco and Mali are some of the emerging forces in the game.