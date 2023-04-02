Black Queens to take on Algeria in three international friendly games

The matches between the Black Queens and the Algerian Fennecs are set to take place in Accra

Nora Häuptle, Head Coach of the Black Queens, has invited twenty-six players ahead of three international matches against Algeria in April.

The matches between the Black Queens and the Algerian Fennecs are set to take place at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The first encounter will be on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, against the Algeria U-23 squad, followed by two games with the senior team on Saturday, April 8, and Tuesday, April 11, 2023.



On Sunday, April 2, 2023, the selected players are to report to the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence in Prampram.



Head Coach Nora Häuptle will have an intensive training session with the team ahead of their first game.

The Black Queens have not featured in any major tournament since missing out on the last edition of the Africa Women Cup of Nations in Morocco and this friendly will be a great exercise in readiness for the 2023 WAFU B Women’s Cup of Nations and the 2024 African Women’s Cup of Nations qualifiers.



Below is the full list:



