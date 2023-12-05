Black Queens won’t be complacent against Namibia because of first-leg advantage – Coach Nora Hauptle assures

Black Queens head coach, Nora Hauptle

The head coach of the Black Queens, Nora Hauptle has stressed that his team is focused ahead of the big game against Namibia on Tuesday, December 5.

Ghana takes on Namibia in South Africa tomorrow in the second-leg encounter of the final round of the qualifiers for the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) tournament.



Speaking ahead of the game, Coach Nora Hauptle assured Ghanaians that the Black Queens won’t be complacent.



She said he trusts the experienced players in the team to lead the charge for the team to stay focused to achieve their goal.



“In football, never, we have all in the bag. We have enough experienced players now and they know what it is about staying humble in camp.

“We also had a good video analysis session with some details also to adjust from the last game and we practice those elements on the pitch today,” Coach Nora Hauptle said.



She continued, “We trained today in the stadium here with an amazing pitch. We are a team who likes to play and the ball is rolling fast here, and so for us everything is ready and we are ready. This is our attitude and also to develop ourselves to our routines that helps us to stay calm and the final training was absolutely amazing.”



The match against Namibia will be played at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria tomorrow.



The game is scheduled to kick off at 13:00GMT.