Black Satellites Cup success has 'pumped us up' to also beat Uganda - Black Sharks

Sharks are ready to take on Uganda

Players of the National Beach Soccer team the Black Sharks have reiterated their desire to also qualify and win the African Cup of Nations Beach Soccer tournament following the exploits of the Black Satellites.

The Ghana U-20 male team did the nation proud by winning the recently held junior Afcon in Mauritania.



Speaking at the Laboma Beach Resort where the Black Sharks are preparing for their crunch away game with Uganda, captain Michael Sema said they watched the Black Satellites last Sunday and cheered them on from camp.



He added, their victory was well deserved and they will take a cue from the resilience and attitude of the satellites ahead of their trip to East Africa.



"We congratulate the Black Satellites, we are are very motivated by what they did. We also want to go out there and do our best to beat Uganda to qualify for the Afcon in Senegal. Even though we have not been playing regularly due to Covid-19, we are determined to give our best,” Sema said.

Black Sharks striker, Matthew Lamptey noted their training regime shows that the team is ready for battle in Uganda for the first leg.



"The training has been very tough because we have been out of action for a while but with the support of the technical team and management we believe we will be fit and ready to face Uganda away and home and God willing we will triumph in both legs," he said.



The Black Sharks continue to step up their training as their countdown to the first leg of the qualifier on March 27, 2021 gathers momentum.