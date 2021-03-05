Black Satellites' Joselpho Barnes confident of representing Ghana at the highest level

Black Satellites forward, Joselpho Barnes

Black Satellites forward, Joselpho Barnes is determined to represent Ghana at the highest level after switching allegiance from the country of his birth to play for the West Africans.

Born in Germany, Barnes is currently with the Black Satellites team at the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations in Mauritania and could make history should Ghana win the tournament on Saturday.



Although he has dreams of succeeding with the junior team, the son of former Ghana international Sebastien Barnes is also bidding his way into the Black Stars team.



“I am very confident in my abilities and I know if I work very hard, I can do it. In the next two or three years, I want to push myself further to see to it that I get that opportunity to play for the Black Stars,” Barnes told CAF online.

“For me, this has been a great run and more like a dream. I think when we win the Cup and we are there taking photos with it, that is the only time I will probably believe that this is not a dream,” he added.



The 19-year-old Schalke O4 forward has spent most of his life in Germany but expresses interest in learning the Ghanaian languages.



“My teammates are teaching me and I am trying to learn a bit. But it’s difficult. Hopefully, soon I will be good,” Barnes says with a cheeky smile on his face," said the striker.