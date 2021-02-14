Black Satellites arrive in Nouadhibou for 2021 CAF U20 Cup of Nations

Black Satellites have arrive in Mauritania for the 2021 U20 Cup of Nations

Ghana's U20 team have arrived in Mauritania on Saturday, 13 February 2021, for the 2021 CAF U20 Cup of Nations which starts tomorrow.

The Black Satellites landed in Nouadhibou via an Airforce plane which left Accra the same day.



Ghana's delegation comprises 26 players, 9 technical team members, management committee members and other officials.



The team will train on Sunday ahead of their tournament opener on Tuesday, 16 February 2021 against Tanzania.



Head coach Kaim Zito and his boys will also face Morocco and Gambia in Group C.

Hosts Mauritania are in Group A alongside Cameroon, Uganda and Mozambique.



Group B contains Burkina Faso, Tunisia, Namibia and the Central Africa Republic.



The Black Satellites won the WAFU Zone B U20 Cup of Nations in Benin after beating Burkina Faso 2-1 in the final.