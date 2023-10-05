Black Satellites begin reporting to training camp for assessments

Black Satellites

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced that the first batch of Black Satellites players will commence reporting to the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence at Prampram on Sunday, October 8, 2023.

The second batch is scheduled to report to the GFA Technical Centre on Tuesday, October 10, 2023.



A total of forty players, including those who participated in the four-nation U-16 tournament in Serbia, were initially invited to the team's camp for assessments conducted by Coach Desmond Ofei and his technical team. The list also featured players who took part in the last WAFU B U-20 tournament in Abidjan in July, as well as players from the previous national U-17 team, known as the Black Starlets.

Following a successful evaluation in the initial phase, the National U-20 technical team is now moving on to phase two, during which fifty players scouted from across the country will be assessed. Subsequently, the technical team plans to travel to all ten football regions, engaging in training sessions and friendly matches as part of the team-building process.



This initiative aims to provide every talent with an opportunity to compete for a place in the next U-20 team while also identifying hidden talents from various regions of the country.