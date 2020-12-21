Black Satellites captain Daniel Afriyie happy to win first ever career trophy

The Black Satellites won the WAFU Zone B cup in Benin

Captain of the Black Satellites Daniel Afriyie Barnieh has revealed his excitement after winning his first-ever trophy as a footballer.

The Hearts of Oak forward helped the Ghana U-20 team to the WAFU Cup glory, after netting the leveller in the Black Satellites comeback victory over Burkina Faso in the final.



“It’s a great joy because Ghana has never won a trophy in the last 5 years. Personally, this is my first ever trophy as a footballer. So I am very happy to achieve this,” he told FootballMadeinGhana.com.



“We told ourselves that this game was a make or break affair for us. We motivated ourselves that we needed this trophy to make a mark,” Barnieh added.

The Black Satellites have also achieved qualification to next year's Africa Youth championship by finishing in the top two of the competition.



Barnieh and the rest of the team have arrived in Ghana and will resume training for the Africa Youth Championship next year.