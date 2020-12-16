Black Satellites coach reveals impact of Kurt Okraku on team

GFA President, Kurt Okraku

Head Coach of Ghana’s U-20 Male side, Karim Zito has hailed the presence of the Ghana Football Association president Kurt E. S. Okraku in camp for their WAFU Championship adventure.

Ghana’s Black Satellites are currently in Benin, participating in the WAFU Zone B U-20 Championship which also serves as a qualifier for the CAF Africa U-20 Cup of Nations.



Ghana has so far recorded progress at the regional competition and after Tuesday’s win over Niger booked a spot on the finals where they face Burkina Faso.



Prominent at the Black Satellites games is the President of the GFA boss who also serves as Head of the Association’s Juvenile Committee.



Also present at the team’s games so far is the Technical Director of the GFA, Bernhard Lippert.



Karim Zito has told Kumasi based Silver FM, the influence and impact of having such company has had on his team.

Zito particularly believes Kurt Okraku’s presence is timely and a major motivational drive for his side as they seek to bring honor to the country.



“The National U-20 is on the heart of every Ghanaian. He’s also told us how dearly he holds the U-20 side,” Zito said.



“So he’s come to give us support. In the game against Nigeria, he came to the dressing room and encouraged us to prove our worth to Ghanaians. And it worked.



“So I think it’s a timely intervention. It’s unfortunate he wasn’t there today but I know for sure he will be around for the finals,” he noted.



Ghana will next face Burkina Faso in the final on December 19th.