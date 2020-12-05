Black Satellites depart Ghana for Benin with 27 players

Black Satellites squad

Black Satellites coach Karim Zito has named 27 players for the WAFU Zone B Nations cup which will take place in Benin.

The team left Ghana this morning with an air force plane to Benin.



Ghana has been paired with Ivory Coast and Nigeria in their group with the top two teams advancing to the semi-final stage.



The top two teams in the competition will make it to the 2021 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations.



Below is the squad;



1. Appiah Kubi



Club: Accra Lions



2. William Essu



Club: Vision fc



3. David Kudjoe



Club: Action Boys



4. Ibrahim Danladi



5. Philemon Bafour

Club: Dreams fc



6. Benjamin Aloma



Club: vision fc



7. Uzair Alhassan



8. Nathaniel Adjei



Club: Danbort fc



9 . Kofi Amoah



Club: Golden Kick



10. Ivan Anokye



Club: Zelina Africa fc



11. Emmanuel Essiam



Club: Brekum Chelsea fc

12. MacCarthy Ofori



Club: Eleven Wonders fc



13. Huda Issah



Club: B A united



14. Patrick Mensah



Club: Hearts of Lions fc



15. Matthew Cudjoe



Club: Legon city fc



16. Suleman Mohammed



Club: Dreams fc



17. Emmanuel A. Duah



Club: Ebony fc

18. Daniel A. Barnie (Captain)



Club: Accra Heart of oats



19. Precious Boah



Club: Dreams fc



20. Abanga Sumail



Club: Benaab fc



21. Blessing Brafo



Club: Karela fc



22. Frank Boateng



Club. Prestige fc



23. Eugene Frimpong



Club. African Talent Academy

Midfielder



24. Ayara Sadat



Club. Heart of Lion



Left winger



25. Salim Adam



Club. New Edubiasi fc



Def. Midfielder



26. Mugis Zakaria



Club. Eleven wonders fc



Right winger



27. Evans Safo



Karela United