Black Satellites drawn against Gambia, Benin, Congo in African Games

Black Satellites

Ghana's Black Satellites have been paired alongside Benin, Congo, and The Gambia in Group A, and will face off against these opponents in the group stages in the upcoming African Games 2023.

Ghana is hosting the tournament, so the Black Satellites will be hoping to clinch the gold medal in men's football.



The African Games, scheduled to take place in Accra from March 8-23, 2024, will feature the top eight quarterfinalists from the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations Egypt 2023, along with the host nation Ghana.



The draw took place on Thursday in Abidjan and it was revealed that Ghana will be in Group A along with Benin, Congo and The Gambia.

There are unusually five teams in Group B. Nigeria, South Sudan, Senegal, Uganda and Tunisia will battle for a place in the semi-finals.



Ghana has a rich history in the African Games Male Football competition, having won the title in 2011 after defeating South Africa 4-2 on penalties following a 1-1 draw in regulation time.



The Black Satellites are eager to repeat this feat and solidify their position as one of the top male football teams in Africa.