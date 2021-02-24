Black Satellites hit with injuries ahead of Cameroon clash

Satellites will play Cameroon on Thursday

The Black Satellites are sweating over the fitness of four players ahead of their quarterfinal match against Cameroon on Thursday.

Ghana U20 Coach Karim Zito confirmed the latest development in his pre-match press conference.



“We had a few injury situations. Four players got knocks from the last game. And from the advise we are getting from our doctors, they may not be able to play against Cameroon” he said.



The game is scheduled for 16H00 kick-off at Stade Olympique in Nouakchott.

Ghana made it through to the quarterfinals of the CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations after finishing third in Group C.



The Black Satellites qualified as one of the best third-placed teams and will come up against their Cameroonian counterparts who finished top of Group A.