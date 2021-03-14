Black Satellites players are not matured for the Black Stars – Sam Johnson

Black Satellites are current African champions

Former Ghana international Sam ‘Foyoo’ Johnson says it is too early for some Ghanaians to assume that the Black Satellites are Black Stars material due to their AFCON success.

The Black Satellites clinched their fourth AFCON title at the U-20 level last week after beating Uganda 2-0.



According to reports, Ghana coach CK Akonnor will invite five players from the Black Satellites for the upcoming 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe, emulating the strategy that brought the country success at the 2010 World Cup.



The five players being considered for the Black Stars Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers are the tournament’s best player and playmaker Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim, free-kick specialist, Percious Boah, Samuel Abbey-Ashie Quaye and Philemon Baffour.



But according to the former Hearts of Oak defender the players are not ripe for the Black Stars, saying their best performance at the tournament came in the final.

“The best performance of the U20 happens to be the final game against Uganda.



“Their performance in the other group games were not the best,” Sam Johnson told Space fm.



“However, I don't agree with people who are pushing them [Black Satellites players] to the senior national team, the Black Stars.



“They need to be mature very well before we consider pushing them into the Black Stars.” He told Space FM.