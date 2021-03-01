Black Satellites receive massive boost as three injured players return to training

Some injured Black Satellites players joined the teams training ahead of semi-final game

The Black Satellites received a massive boost as three injured players took part in the final training session for today’s semi-final game against Gambia.

Mohammed Sulemana, Patrick Mensah and Benjamin Aloma all returned to training alongside their teammates.



Sulemana missed the last game against Cameroon due to injury while Patrick Mensah had to be stretched out after suffering a cramp.



Benjamin Aloma who is yet to feature for the Black Satellites has trained actively with the squad, offering Coach Karim Zito some boost ahead of the game.



During the Pre-match press conference held earlier on Sunday, Coach Zito revealed that three players are still carrying injuries and may not be ready for the game.

“We had about six players with various injuries but three are close to recovery and will take part in our final training session. The rest are still recovering from injuries”, Coach Zito explained.



Sampson Agyepong who suffered a concussion after colliding with a Moroccan player in the second group game, and Eric Appiah took part in a light training session.



Central defender Nathaniel Adjei is also receiving treatment by the medical team after missing out of the game against the Cameroonians.



The Black Satellites are poised to avenge the 1-2 defeat they suffered to the Gambians in the group stage and confirm qualification to the final match of the 2021 Africa U20 Cup of Nations.