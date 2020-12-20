Black Satellites safely return to Ghana after WAFU Championship success

The Black Satellites arrived at10:53pm via Airforce flight STA 7676

Ghana’s U20 side, the Black Satellites have safely returned to Ghana after their stupendous WAFU U20 Championship glory on Saturday over Burkina Faso in Benin.

The Ghana U20 side touched down at the Air Force Base in Burma Camp at exactly 10:53pm via Airforce flight STA 7676.



The team had earlier taken off from Cotonou at 10:06pm.



The team returned safely with a contingent of 43, made up of players, technical staffs and management members.



The team has been checked in at the M-Plaza Hotel where they will spend the night they will break camp tomorrow.



Ghana emerged victorious at the WAFU U20 Championship in Benin, winning the ultimate by beating Burkina Faso 1-1 in the finals.

A Daniel Afriyie strike on the stroke of half time cancelled a 16th minute opener by Koume Botue that shot Burkina Faso in front.



Percious Boah sealed victory for Ghana with a stupendous fr?? kick in the second half to make Ghana champions of the competition.



Ghana have also qualified for the 2021 U20 AFCON to be staged in Mauritania in February.





