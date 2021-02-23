Black Satellites set U-20 AFCON quarter-final date with Cameroon

Ghana's Black Satellites

The Black Satellites of Ghana have booked a date with Cameroon in the quarterfinal of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Ghana qualified to the quarterfinal round of the ongoing Championship in Mauritania despite losing 2-1 to Gambia in the final match of Group C on Monday.



The West Africa giants however managed to clinch four points from four games in Group C, having walloped Tanzania 4-0 in their opening game before drawing with Morocco.



The 2009 tournament champions will meet Cameroon in the next round of the competitions.

The Young Indomitable Lions have been impressive in the tournament in the three games played so far.



Cameroon topped Group A as winner after recording three victories which had host nation Mauritania and CECAFA champions Uganda.



The match is scheduled for 17:00GMT on Thursday, 25th February 2021 at the Stade de Nouadhibou, with the winner cruising into the semi finals.