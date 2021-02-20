Black Satellites sing national anthem as stadium PA system goes off

The Black Satellites of Ghana

The Black Satellites of Ghana on Friday, February 19, 2021, impressed many after singing the national anthem without the PA system at the Stade Municipal Nouadhibou.

The Ghana U-20 side on Friday evening took on the Moroccan U-20 in a Group C clash in the ongoing Africa U-20 Championship in Mauritania.



Teams before any game in a major tournament like the Africa Cup of Nations sing their national anthems with the help of the PA System at the stadium when they line up on the field.



The Satellites were, however, not fortunate as the PA System at the Stadium went off before they sing the Ghana national anthem.



The team rose to the occasion and made Ghanaians proud as they sang the national anthem without the help of the PA system.

This appears to have put to bed the notion that majority of the national team players cannot sing the Ghana national anthem.



Watch the videos below as the Satellites sang the national anthem without the PA system:







