Black Satellites success at U-20 AFCON should mark a new era of success - Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo believes the success of the Black Satellites at the under-20 African Cup of Nations is the beginning of a new era for Ghanaian football.

The Ghana U-20 on Saturday night beat their Ugandan counterparts by 2-0 in the final match of the 2021 U-20 AFCON in Mauritania to clinch gold.



Their achievement marked the 4th time Ghana had won the tournament at that level since its inception.



President Akufo-Addo who was part of many high-profile personalities to congratulate the team after their feat once again thanked the Satellites for the gift on Independence Day in his State of the Nation Address on Tuesday.



“This is a proper occasion for me once again on behalf of all Ghanaians, to congratulate the Black Satellites on their splendid victory in winning the nation’s 4th under-20 African Cup of Nations when they beat Uganda 2-0 on Sunday in Nouakchott in Mauritania,” President Akufo-Addo said as monitored by GhanaWeb.

He added, “I congratulate the Black Satellites and technical staff for their independence gift. I look forward to receiving them at the Jubilee House later this afternoon.”



He also noted that the success of the team should be the break of a new dawn in the era of Ghanaian football.



“Hopefully, this should be the beginning of a new era of success for Ghanaian football,” the President stated.