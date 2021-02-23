Black Satellites switch camp to Nouakchott for quarterfinal game against Cameroon

The Ghanaian delegation at the CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations will depart Nouadhibou today for Nouakchott where the Black Satellites will take on Cameroon in the quarterfinal clash.
The National U-20 team played all three group games at the Stade Nouadhibou where Ghana beat Tanzania, drew with Morocco, and lost to The Gambia.
The defeat to Gambia on Monday in the final group game saw the team slip from the top of the Group to third but qualified as one of the best third-placed teams in the competition.
Ghana's delegation is expected to arrive in Nouakchott later on Tuesday, two days ahead of the quarterfinal game against rivals Cameroon.
The game is scheduled to be played at the Stade Olympique and will kick off at 4 pm on Thursday, February 25.
