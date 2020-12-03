Black Satellites’ target for WAFU Zone B Championship

The Black Satellites of Ghana

The target for Ghana’s U-20 male football team ahead of the upcoming WAFU Zone B U-20 Championship is to annex the ultimate, the Ghana Football Association president Kurt Okraku has revealed.

The GFA boss made the disclosure when he led a delegation to visit the team at their camping base in Prampram.



The GFA President was accompanied by other members of the executive council as well as the technical director, Bernhard Lippert and his deputy Professor Joseph Mintah.



The visit formed part of efforts to motivate and encourage the team as they wrap up preparations and depart for the competition which starts on December 5.

Ghana will face Nigeria and Ivory Coast in the Group stage with the two top teams making the last four. The two finalists will then secure a ticket to the 2021 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations which will serve as a qualifier for the world cup at that level.



Speaking to the team, GFA President Kurt Okraku said “Being at the U-20 World cup is the ultimate vision of our country. Ghana wants to be at the U-20 World cup and be competitive. But before that, we need to conquer WAFU and we need to conquer Africa."



“You have the responsibility to make us proud. Our football association has no doubt in the leadership abilities of the technical team, we have belief in the players and we have no doubt that when officially the battle lines are drawn in Benin, you will rise up to the occasion,” he concluded.