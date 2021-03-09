Black Satellites to meet President Akufo Addo at Jubilee House today

The Black Satellites are champions of the U-20 AFCON

The playing body of the Black Satellites team will meet President Akufo Addo today at the Jubilee House.

Ghana's U-20 side emerged as the champions of the just ended 2021 Africa Cup of Nations hosted in Mauritania.



The Black Satellites defeated Uganda 2-0 in the finals tournament on Saturday.

The win means, the Black Satellites have won the Youth Championship four times.



However, the technical team, management and the playing will meet President Akufo Addo and present the trophy to him at the Jubilee House in Accra.