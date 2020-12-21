Black Satellites winger Mathew Cudjoe delighted to help Ghana qualify for AYC

Legon Cities winger, Mathew Anim Cudjoe

Legon Cities winger Mathew Anim Cudjoe is delighted to end Ghana's five-year jinx of qualifying for the Africa Youth Championship.

Anim Cudjoe played a pivotal role as the Black Satellites defeated Burkina Faso to win the WAFU Zone B U-20 Championship in Benin over the weekend.



Ghana has now qualified for the Africa Youth Championship after finishing champions of WAFU.



“I feel good because we have been able to end a five-year jinx at this level to qualify to the African Cup and win the WAFU trophy,” he told FootballMadeinGhana.com.



“I told myself that I need to help win the trophy for the country. That mentality helped us,” he added.

The 17-year-old is now shifting his attention to the competition in Mauritania next year.



“When I go home, I will continue to work hard to be fit and well prepared for the AFCON.



“The African Cup is a bigger stage so I need to prepare well for it,” Anim Cudjoe concluded.