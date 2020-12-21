2
Menu
Sports

Black Satellites winger Mathew Cudjoe delighted to help Ghana qualify for AYC

Anim Cudjoe Cup Legon Cities winger, Mathew Anim Cudjoe

Mon, 21 Dec 2020 Source: Ghana Soccernet

Legon Cities winger Mathew Anim Cudjoe is delighted to end Ghana's five-year jinx of qualifying for the Africa Youth Championship.

Anim Cudjoe played a pivotal role as the Black Satellites defeated Burkina Faso to win the WAFU Zone B U-20 Championship in Benin over the weekend.

Ghana has now qualified for the Africa Youth Championship after finishing champions of WAFU.

“I feel good because we have been able to end a five-year jinx at this level to qualify to the African Cup and win the WAFU trophy,” he told FootballMadeinGhana.com.

“I told myself that I need to help win the trophy for the country. That mentality helped us,” he added.

The 17-year-old is now shifting his attention to the competition in Mauritania next year.

“When I go home, I will continue to work hard to be fit and well prepared for the AFCON.

“The African Cup is a bigger stage so I need to prepare well for it,” Anim Cudjoe concluded.

Source: Ghana Soccernet
Disclaimer

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Related Articles: