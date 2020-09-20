Black Saturday: Coach Akonnor and Ghanaians react to tragic youth team crash

The boys were killed after their bus plunged into a river

Many have taken to social media to express their sadness after Saturday's fatal accident

Ghana mourns the loss of six players when a bus carrying a youth team travelling from a league registration exercise crashed into a river on Saturday evening.



The Africa Vision Soccer Academy were travelling back to Offinso from Afrancho where they underwent registration for the upcoming District Juvenile League.



The six players, said to be between the ages of 12 and 16, reportedly died on the spot while several others were left injured and rushed to the Offinso St. Patrick Hospital and the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH).



The Ghana Football Association (GFA) confirmed the unfortunate incident in a statement on Saturday night.



Many, including Black Stars coach CK Akonnor, former Borussia Dortmund and ex-Ghana and Cameroon assistant coach Ibrahim Tanko, ertshwile national defender and current Caf deputy general secretary Anthony Baffoe, have all taken to social media to share their grief.



Below are some tweets:

Sad hearing the passing of eight juvenile football players yesterday at Offinso. My thoughts are with the family of the departed and the victims. May their souls Rest In Peace ???? — CK Akonnor (@akonnor_ck) September 20, 2020

To the families of our lost brothers, our hearts are saddened by your loss and our thoughts and prayers are with you In these trying times

May their souls rest in peace???????????????????????? — Ibrahim tanko (@itanko25) September 19, 2020

This is very sad -my sympathies and condolences to their families what a shock for the parents I really feel for them -May their souls rest in perfect peace ???????????????????????? https://t.co/vnK6AEnUW7 — Anthony Baffoe (@AnthonyBaffoe) September 19, 2020

| Club Statement|



TRAGIC! Reports coming in that six colts players have died in a ghastly accident on the Offinso highway this evening.



We're grieving with the family and everyone affected by the loss.????@AsanteKotoko_SC pic.twitter.com/AkmKMSt1Sg — Asante Kotoko Supporters (@AsanteKotokoSu1) September 19, 2020

All of us at Liberty Professionals are saddened about the passing of eight juvenile players of the Africa Vision Soccer Academy in Offinso on Saturday.



Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the departed young talents.



May their souls Rest In Peace ???? pic.twitter.com/q9Ik30D3VN — Liberty Professionals FC (@LibertyProfFC) September 20, 2020

Very disturbing news we are picking up from Afrancho concerning a colts club in Offinso.Our hearts and thoughts are with the bereaved families and to the kids recuperating, we are desperate to see them pull through.We keeping you in our prayers.#TheRoyals #WeDeliver pic.twitter.com/PZ0LL3bw9r — Legon Cities FC (@LegonCitiesFC) September 20, 2020

Six colts players from our region have died in a ghastly accident on the Offinso highway this evening, others in critical condition.

A thought of comfort and condolences to the grieving family and everyone affected by the loss. pic.twitter.com/rEZWKMXiwx — Ashanti RFA (@FootballAshanti) September 19, 2020

Sad day for Ghana football

Our heartfelt condolences goes to the families of the victims of African vision football Academy involved in a tragic accident at Offinso.

We wish the injured a speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/g3ZHSJwlY6 — Wa Suntaa Sporting (@WaSuntaaSc) September 20, 2020

All of us at Sekondi Hasaacas FC are saddened hearing the news of the demise of 8 juvenile footballers involved in the Offinso, Kumasi Accident, commiserate with the family of the deceased... — Sekondi Hasaacas FC (@SekHasaacas) September 20, 2020

