Black Starlets 1995 WC winning squad were over-aged - Frimpong Manso

Black Starlets 1995 World Cup team

Former Ghana International Frimpong Manso has disclosed that the Black Starlets were able to conquer the world because they used over-aged players to compete in tournaments.

The Asante Kotoko legend was speaking on the 25th anniversary of Ghana’s U-17 World Cup triumph at Equador 1995.



Ghana defeated Brazil in the final to win their second World Cup trophy at that level.



Speaking in an interview with Odiasempa Kwame Oware on Wamputu Sports on Happy 98.9FM, Frimpong Manso shockingly revealed that Ghana were able to dominate at the youth level due to age cheating.



“We don’t get time for the youth side and our obsession of always wanting to win is a problem.

“In the olden days, we used over-aged players for the U17 competitions and we are now suffering in the long run. Back then there was no MRI to check the real age of players so we used over-aged players,”



Frimpong Manso added, “I am happy that right now we’ve U15 side so let’s prepare them with a good progressing plan because our planning has always been wrong,”



Ghana first won the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 1991, but they lost the title against Nigeria in 1993 and reclaimed it in 1995 to win their second trophy.

