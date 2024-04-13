Black Starlets and Golden Kicks FC share spoils in friendly match ahead of U-17 WAFU Zone B tournament

Black Starlets

In a thrilling encounter at the Accra Sports Stadium, the U17 Black Starlets were held to a 2-2 draw by Division One League outfit Golden Kicks FC.

The match showcased intense competition as both teams fought fiercely throughout the game.



The deadlock was finally broken in the 27th minute when a cross from Mark Kagawa resulted in an own goal by Golden Kicks' Akwasi Agyapong. However, Golden Kicks swiftly responded with Marvin Owusu converting a penalty just before halftime.



The second half saw Theophilus Ayamga reclaim the lead for the Black Starlets, only for Samuel Lamptey of Golden Kicks to equalize late in the game. The match also saw a flurry of yellow cards, indicating the physicality of the contest.

With the draw, the Black Starlets continue their preparations for the U-17 WAFU Zone B Tournament, maintaining an impressive record of 7 wins and 2 draws.



They've now set their sights on the UEFA U-16 Invitational Tournament in Russia, departing Ghana on Saturday under the guidance of coach Laryea Kingston.