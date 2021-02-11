Black Starlets coach and skipper throw light on preparedness for second game with Morocco

Head coach of Ghana’s U17 side, Ben Forkuo

Head coach of Ghana’s U17 side, Ben Forkuo has outlined the preparations of his side ahead of their second friendly encounter with Morocco on Thursday.

The Starlets lost their first friendly to Morocco by 2-1 at the Prince Moulay Hassan Stadium on Monday with the second game set to come off on Thursday.



The team undertook their recovery training session on Tuesday afternoon at the Hilton Sports Complex in Rabat.



They continued with their full-scale training session this morning at the Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex ahead of the game tomorrow.

In an exclusive interview, the head coach of the side Ben Forkuo and his skipper Sylvester Antwi outline their readiness for the game and are optimistic for a win tomorrow.



Watch the full interview below:



