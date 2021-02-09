Black Starlets coach reveals plans for friendly against Morocco

Ghana’s National U17 Head Coach Ben Fokuo

Ghana’s National U17 Head Coach Ben Fokuo has shared the team’s programme of activities ahead of their friendly encounter against Morocco on Thursday.

The game on Thursday is the second instalment of a two-way friendly encounter between the two.



Morocco edged the Starlets 2-1 in the first game played on Monday.

According to Ben Fokuo, the team will commence preparations on Tuesday as they ready themselves for revenge.



“Tomorrow(Tuesday), we will have a brief recovery training to get those who didn’t play some drills. For those who played today, we will continue with their recovery before we do group training on Wednesday for the second game,” Coach Fokuo revealed.