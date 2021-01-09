Black Starlets draw with Nigeria to keep semis hope alive

The Black Starlets drew their 1st game

Ghana drew 1-1 with rivals Nigeria in the WAFU Zone B U17 Championship opener on Saturday.

The Black Starlets had to come from behind to pick a point from the match.



Substitute Joseph Arumala put Nigeria in front after 83 minutes from the penalty spot after striker Abdullahi Ahmed was fouled inside the box on his way to box.



Shortly afterwards, the Starlets also earned a penalty after the Eaglets after goalkeeper Destiny upended a Ghanaian forward clear on goal.

Captain Abdul Fatawu Issahaku neatly converted the spot.



The Black Starlets need a draw in their final Group match against Ivory Coast to progress to the semi-final stage.



Ghana U17 XI: Abdul Manaf Ibrahim (GK)-Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (c), Augustus Asuo, Emmanuel Osei-Asibey, Kojo Peprah Oppong, Felix Agyemang Osei-Alhassan Alhassan, Abubakar Gaddo, Jonas Naafo, Benjamin Nyarko, Samuel Boakye.