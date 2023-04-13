2
Black Starlets gear up for the start of UEFA development U-16 tournament in Serbia

Black Starlets UEFA The UEFA Development U-16 tournament will come to an end on Tuesday, April 18

Thu, 13 Apr 2023 Source: footballghana.com

The Ghana U17 team, the Black Starlets have trained today as part of preparations for the UEFA Development U-16 tournament.

The four-nation tournament is set to start in Serbia on Thursday and will feature other youth national teams from Switzerland and Spain.

Black Starlets head coach, Karim Zito, and his boys arrived in Serbia in the early hours of Wednesday and have already had a training session.

“Ghana’s Black Starlets have arrived in the municipality of Stara Pazova in Serbia for a weeklong UEFA development U-16 tournament. The tournament which kicks off on Thursday, April 13, 2023 will feature countries like Serbia, Switzerland, Spain and Ghana.

“Coach Karim Zito’s side departed Accra on Monday, April 10 and arrived in Serbia in the early hours of Tuesday for the tournament. The Black Starlets will open their campaign against Serbia on Thursday before taking on Spain and Switzerland on Saturday, April 15 and Tuesday, April 18 respectively,” information on the Ghana FA website said today.

The UEFA Development U-16 tournament will come to an end on Tuesday, April 18.

