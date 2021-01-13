Black Starlets lack real strikers - GFA Technical Director

Black Starlets team

Technical Director of the Ghana Football Association, Bernhard Lippert says the current national U17 team, the Black Starlets lack real strikers to score goals for the team.

Speaking to the media on his assessment of the team after losing 3-1 to the Les petit Éléphants of the Ivory Coast.



“I’m not happy with the U17 performance; we have goal scoring problems. We don’t have this kind of strikers who are real strikers but in all the referee decided this match today. Sorry to say this,” GFA Technical Director Bernhard Lippert on Black Starlets Performance in the ongoing WAFU ZONE B tournament in Togo.



“This was really obvious and there is a lot of things to do. This team didn’t present itself as a team but we still have four or five prospects in the team,” he added.

“We have to discuss the performance of the team at the Executive Committee level,” Bernhard Lippert further stated.



This is the second time the Black Starlets have failed to qualify for the CAF U17 tournament after missing out on the 2019 edition.