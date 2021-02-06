Black Starlets off to Morocco for training program

The team is expected to return to Ghana on the 12th of February

The Black Starlets of Ghana have jetted off to Morocco for a training and development program as part of the Ghana FA’s strategy to ensure transitional development of the young players.

The U17 side will engage their Moroccan counterparts in a training tourney within a six day period.



A 36-man contingent including 22 players, 10 technical staff, 2 management members and two media persons left Accra on Saturday morning for the trip.



Ghana will take on the Atlas Lions in a 3-game encounter within the period as the technical handlers keep shaping the side for the future.



Sergio Piernas’ side have qualified for the U17 AFCON by virtue of being hosts and do not want to leave any stone unturned in their bid to host and win.

Ghana failed to qualify for the U17 AFCON after being kicked out of the WAFU Zone B U17 Tournament which serves as the qualification phase for the AFCON.



Despite not qualifying for the U17 AFCON, the Ghana Football Association is determined to keep the team together for a proper development and transition into the U20 and other senior national teams.



The team is expected to return to Ghana on the 12th of February.